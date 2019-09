How To Make It Out Of A Free-Falling Elevator Alive

It’s pretty normal to feel uneasy about riding in an elevator.

But considering how prevalent elevators are in the US, it’s an inconvenient phobia to have.

Thankfully, deaths due to elevator accidents are extremely rare. But just in case, researchers at the MIT Center for Biomedical Engineering have figured out the best way to survive if you ever find yourself stuck in a falling elevator.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Narrated by Sara Silverstein.

