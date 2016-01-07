This graphic explains how an elevator works in a way you'll actually understand

The following graphic comes from “Thing Explainer,” Randall Munroe’s new book that explains everyday things using simple language and images. Munroe also creates comics about scientific topics on his blog xkcd. We present the elevator, aka the lifting room.

Excerpted from “Thing Explainer: Complicated Stuff in Simple Words

” © 2015 by Randall Munroe. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

