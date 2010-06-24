Elevation Partners Hits Pause

Last December I wrote that Elevation Partners was beginning to make noise about raising a second fund, an Act 2 for its less-than-successful, $1.9-billion first effort. Elevation is the private-equity firm started by Roger McNamee, Bono and others that was supposed to focus on next-generation media and entertainment deals but drifted instead into consumer electronics (by buying Palm), online real estate and tired old media. It recently recruited former eBay finance guy Rajiv Dutta and Avie Tavanian, once chief of Apple’s software efforts.



Now the noise out of Elevation is about retrenchment.

Continue reading at Fortune.com >

