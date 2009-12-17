Bono And Roger McNamee's PE Firm Raising A New Fund

Elevation Partners, the private equity fund featuring star investor Roger McNamee and Bono, is raising a new fund, reports Adam Lashinsky at Fortune.



Elevation’s current fund is about 70% used, so it needs more money to invest. Elevation raised $1.9 billion in 2004.

Its investment record to date has been spotty.

Its only successful exit came from an investment in a gaming company that it eventually sold to EA.

It invested in “online real estate dog” Move.com.

It bought into Forbes Media, which is slashing staff and trying to hang on.

Its most important investment is Palm. Elevation invested $460 million in Palm. That investment is worth $500 million today.

