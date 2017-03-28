Online lender Elevate is headed for an initial public offering

Elevate Credit, an online lender that focuses on the non-prime market, is headed for an initial public offering.

The company filed an updated S1 form on March 27, and is offering 7.7 million shares at a $US12 to $US14 per share. That means the firm is expecting to raise $US107.8 million at the top end of the range.

More to follow

Learn more:

NOW WATCH: These are the watches worn by some of the most powerful men in finance



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.