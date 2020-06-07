A pregnant elephant in India was killed by a firecracker-stuffed pineapple and the incident has sparked national outrage

The death of a pregnant elephant who died in India after eating a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers is prompting anger in the country.

It is not known whether the elephant ate the pineapple herself or whether it was fed to her.

However, local farmers are known for using explosives in fruit to protect their land from wild animals, and officials have said they’re launching an investigation into the death.

The news sparked outrage in the country as everyone from Bollywood actors to business CEO’s have spoken up and demanded justice over the elephant’s death.

The wild elephant died in a river in Silent Valley National Park in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Wednesday after suffering from fatal injuries to her mouth and tongue caused by eating the fruit packed with firecrackers.

It is not known whether the elephant, who is thought to be 15 years old, ate the pineapple herself or whether it was fed to her. Farmers in the area are known for using explosives in fruit to protect their land from wild animals, according to the Guardian.

Mohan Krishnan, a forestry officer, apologised for the tragic incident on social media, writing: “With her mouth and tongue destroyed in the explosion, she paced around hungry without being able to eat. She must have been more worried about the health of the child inside her than about her own hunger.”

The Kerala Forest Department said it would carry out an investigation into the elephant’s death and that it would “leave no stone unturned to ensure max punishment to the offenders.” One arrest has so far been made.

The news of the elephant’s death has caused anger across India. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar called the death “heartbreaking, inhumane, and unacceptable”, while several political figures and prominent business CEOs have also spoken out.

Nearly 1,000 petitions demanding justice for the elephant’s health have been launched on social media.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also responded to the news, tweeting: “We want to assure you that your concerns will not go in vain. Justice will prevail.”

Meanwhile, Hindu nationalists have sought to blame Muslims for the elephant’s death.

Maneka Gandhi, a member of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claimed the elephant had been fed the lethal fruit in a predominantly Muslim district, 50 miles from where it died.

“It’s murder,” said Gandhi, who is a prominent animal rights activist, reported The Guardian. “Malappuram is famous for such incidents, it’s India’s most violent district. For instance, they throw poison on roads so that 300-400 birds and dogs die at one time.”

in Hinduism the elephant is is a sacred animal and is considered the representation or the living incarnation of Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity riding a mouse.

