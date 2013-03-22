A Wandering Elephant Seal Blocked Traffic In Brazil For An Hour

Traffic was stopped for an hour in the coastal Brazilian city of Balneario Camboriu, as an elephant seal that wandered off the beach and made its way down the main street.



The animal, which weighs about half a ton and measures 10 feet long, spent an hour in town before returning to the ocean. Impressively, it used the crosswalk.

Police officers and firefighters splashed water on the seal, according to a video report by ITN News:



