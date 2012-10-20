A Really Odd Pair Of Supreme Court Justices Likes To Go Hunting Together

Photo: Flickr/najeebkhan2009
The Supreme Court justices’ chumminess never ceases to be amusing.First, we learned that Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg liked to guest-star in operas together, and now we’ve discovered that Nino likes to go hunting with … Elena Kagan.
During a speech Friday at the University of Tennessee, Kagan revealed her affinity for shooting game with the cantankerous Scalia, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reported.
“Last spring, he said to me ‘It’s time to move onto the big game,'” Kagan revealed.
Kagan went on to say that she’d have to miss a big UT football game so she could hunt with Scalia in Wyoming.
“I’m hoping to bag myself an antelope,” she told the crowd.
Head on over to the Knoxville News-Sentinel for the whole story.
