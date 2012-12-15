Elena Kagan Heaped Praise On A Justice Who's Being Ripped To Shreds In The Media

Justices Elena Kagan and Antonin Scalia

Photo: Supreme Court of the United States

They sit on two totally different sides of the ideological bench, but liberal Elena Kagan still respects conservative Antonin Scalia.Kagan praised Scalia for keeping the Supreme Court focused on what laws mean by sticking to his textualist beliefs and keeping in mind what the founders believed when they wrote the Constitution, The Associated Press reported Thursday.



Scalia says the high court must interpret laws based only on what the founders intended without taking into consideration all the ways the world has changed.

The jurist has long been slammed for his rigidly conservative views.

Earlier this week Scalia came under fire for defending his comments comparing laws against homosexuality to laws against bestiality and murder.

But, despite criticisms, Scalia is very consistent in his beliefs — a trait Kagan said will be remembered in the history books.

He’s so firm in his views, he even went so far as to imply that anyone who disagrees with him is simply wrong.

DON’T MISS: Justice Scalia ‘Abhors’ The Supreme Court’s 1964 Ruling On Libel >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.