This Woman Just Beat Almost Every Hedge Fund Manager In The World's Returns

The timing for Bloomberg Markets Magazine to name Ikos’ Elena Ambrosiadou the #4 best performing hedge fund manager of the year could not be better for her.



Earlier this year, Ambrosiadou was involved in a scandal that suggested that the fund was faltering after she and her husband, with whom she founded Ikos, divorced.

At the time, there was a brief scandal involving this woman, and some concern that Ambrosiadou fired a 12-person team too brashly.

A brief refresher of the story that came out this summer:

While Mr. Coward was skiing in the Alps in December 2008, Ms. Ambrosiadou fired the roughly 12-person London research team and a senior fund manager in Cyprus.

One of the twelve let go, Peter Ho, a longtime senior Ikos manager filed with the court that he was fired unfairly because “of increased and unbearable tension between her and Martin Coward.”

There was even a shot at her hedge fund, about how asset levels had dropped since the divorce.

Though the futures fund (the bulk of the firm’s assets) is up about 16%, and Ikos’s two other funds are up about 20% and 5.5%, the current asset level is around $1.95 billion, down from about $3.4 billion in 2007.

But now look at Ambrosiadou. She just smoked all but three hedge fund managers and took the #4 spot in the best-performing category for her $1.2 billion currency fund, Ikos FX, gaining 30.5% this year.

The only people who bested her performance were Don Brownstein and William Mok (up 49.5% in their mortgage fund) Alexander Branis (up 39.3% in EM) and Ray Dalio (up 38% in macro).

So much for the nay-sayers!

By the way, Ambrosiadou’s was the only currency fund that made the top 10 in Bloomberg’s list, but currency was a great market for another fund in 2010, too. Click here to check out FX Concepts >

