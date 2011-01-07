This Woman Just Beat Almost Every Hedge Fund Manager In The World's Returns

Courtney Comstock
Elena Ambrosiadou

The timing for Bloomberg Markets Magazine to name Ikos’ Elena Ambrosiadou the #4 best performing hedge fund manager of the year could not be better for her.

Earlier this year, Ambrosiadou was involved in a scandal that suggested that the fund was faltering after she and her husband, with whom she founded Ikos, divorced.

At the time, there was a brief scandal involving this woman, and some concern that Ambrosiadou fired a 12-person team too brashly. 

A brief refresher of the story that came out this summer:

While Mr. Coward was skiing in the Alps in December 2008, Ms. Ambrosiadou fired the roughly 12-person London research team and a senior fund manager in Cyprus.

One of the twelve let go, Peter Ho, a longtime senior Ikos manager filed with the court that he was fired unfairly because “of increased and unbearable tension between her and Martin Coward.”

There was even a shot at her hedge fund, about how asset levels had dropped since the divorce.

 Though the futures fund (the bulk of the firm’s assets) is up about 16%, and Ikos’s two other funds are up about 20% and 5.5%, the current asset level is around $1.95 billion, down from about $3.4 billion in 2007.

But now look at Ambrosiadou. She just smoked all but three hedge fund managers and took the #4 spot in the best-performing category for her $1.2 billion currency fund, Ikos FX, gaining 30.5% this year.

The only people who bested her performance were Don Brownstein and William Mok (up 49.5% in their mortgage fund) Alexander Branis (up 39.3% in EM) and Ray Dalio (up 38% in macro).

So much for the nay-sayers!

By the way, Ambrosiadou’s was the only currency fund that made the top 10 in Bloomberg’s list, but currency was a great market for another fund in 2010, too. Click here to check out FX Concepts >

She's a quant who started trading just for fun

Ambrosiadou started her career as a chemical engineer.

In the early '90s, while working in a non-finance career, Ambrosiadou created a programme to trade on foreign exchanges and put $100,000 into an account that would trade based on her design.

The fund increased 50% in two years.

Her $100,000 fund did so well that she quit her job

In 1992, she quit her job (she had been the youngest senior exec ever at BP) and founded Ikos with her then-husband, Martin Coward.

'Ikos' means home in her native language, Greek.

Their first fund launched in 1995 and focused on Japan

She earned ~$25 million in 2004 and became the UK's best-paid woman that year

Her worth is now estimated at ~

She owns a huge, beautiful yacht

In 2009, she bought the world's biggest yacht (at the time), the Maltese Falcon, even though she can only spend about a week on it per year.

She spent $97.36 million.

The interior is stunning; here's the luxe navigation system, for the Capt'

It's not just a toy; 'It's an enterprise,' she says.

The yacht can be chartered for $607,000 a week.

The bedroom could be from a super-chic penthouse

Originally built for wealthy venture-capitalist Tom Perkins, it was recently listed on Yachtworld.com for $166.67 million.

Ambrosiadou is essentially the only female hedge fund manager that really keeps up with the big boys.

