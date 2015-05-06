Here's how much elementary school teachers make in each state

Tuesday, May 5 is National Teacher Appreciation Day, celebrated each year on the Tuesday of the first full week of May. To honour the day, the Bureau of Labour Statistics highlighted how much elementary school teachers (not including special education teachers) earn on average in each state.

New York’s school teachers were the highest paid in the country, earning $US74,830 per year on average in May 2014. The average elementary educator in Mississippi, on the other hand, was paid only $US41,010.

Here’s a map showing average annual wages for teachers in each state as of May 2014:

And here’s a table showing average teacher salaries:

The salary data can be found at the Bureau of Labour Statistics here.

