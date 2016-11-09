A New York elementary school has correctly predicted every presidential election since Nixon -- here's who won this year

Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images Elementary school kids have correctly predicted the winner of every presidential election since Richard Nixon.

Voters across the nation have begun to cast their ballots in the 2016 presidential election.

Students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School already think they have a pretty good handle on who the winner will be.

That’s because for the past 48 years, they have correctly predicted the winner of every presidential election, CBS News reported.

The first election they correctly predicted was one year after the school opened, when Richard Nixon secured the presidency in 1969.

The Yorktown Heights, New York school spends months teaching students about the candidates’ positions, and last week, they went into their mock voting booths to cast their votes.

This year, the students chose Hillary Clinton with 52% of votes compared to 43% for Donald Trump.



“We have minority groups, students that speak English as a second language, white collar, blue collar,” Principal Patricia Moore told CBS News. “It could be representative of the nation,” she continued.

By the end of the day Tuesday, we’ll know if students have pushed their streak to nine correctly predicted presidential elections.

