See inside a $4,000 electric 3-wheel camper with a full kitchen and room for 2 adults

Elektro Frosch has created an electric camper on three wheels that comes with a tent, kitchen, and awning.

The electric trike is powered by a 72-volt battery and an engine that supplies 2,500 to 7,000 watts of power.

The camper starts at $US4,342 to $US5,430, depending on the model.

Elektro Frosch – which translates to “electric frog” from German to English – is a Berlin-based company that specialises in electric vehicles. Not like Teslas, but like tuk-tuks, scooters, and tiny three-wheeled camper “vans.”

While the trike may seem unassuming, it packs all the same features as any other Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper vans: there’s a sleeping area, an outdoor kitchen, and an awning for shaded lounging. But unlike other vans currently available on the market, this three-wheeled camper is fully-electric, powered by a 72-volt battery, and significantly cheaper than other campervans.

The trike that the camper is built on can also be purchased independently without the camping modules.

Keep scrolling to learn about the unassumingly small camper, which currently ranges from $US4,377 to $US5,475, depending on the model:

The tiny camper has room for two.

The kitchen and camping parts fit in the cargo area.

Elektro Frosch claims its tiny camper is environmentally-friendly.

The roof tent pulls out over the cargo area.

The kitchen unit has a kettle…

…stove…

…table…

…dishes…

…and cutlery.

There’s also an awning that provides shade during hot summer camping days.

The camper has 3.4 horsepower, according to New Atlas.

The three-wheeler has a maximum load capability of 525 kilograms, about 1,157 pounds.

It has a maximum speed of 40 kilometers-per-hour, almost 25 miles-per-hour…

…an engine that gives the trike 2,500 to 7,000 watts of power…

…and a range of about 60 kilometers, about 37 miles.

However, Elektro Frosch claims some customers have reported being able to achieve 100 kilometers, about 62 miles, on a charge.

It weighs 240 kilograms, about 529 pounds.

The 72-volt battery takes seven hours to charge.

The tiny camper is 2,960 millimetres, about 9.7 feet, long…

…1,130 millimetres, about 3.7 feet, wide…

…and 1,500 millimetres, about 4.9 feet, tall.

The tiny camper comes in two models: the Big and the Pro.

The Big has an open cabin, while the Pro has an enclosed and heated cabin.

The Big starts at €3,990, about $US4,377…

…while the Pro is more expensive at €4,990, about $US5,475.

