See inside a $4,000 electric 3-wheel camper with a full kitchen and room for 2 adults

Brittany Chang
Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.
  • Elektro Frosch has created an electric camper on three wheels that comes with a tent, kitchen, and awning.
  • The electric trike is powered by a 72-volt battery and an engine that supplies 2,500 to 7,000 watts of power.
  • The camper starts at $US4,342 to $US5,430, depending on the model.
Elektro Frosch – which translates to “electric frog” from German to English – is a Berlin-based company that specialises in electric vehicles. Not like Teslas, but like tuk-tuks, scooters, and tiny three-wheeled camper “vans.”

While the trike may seem unassuming, it packs all the same features as any other Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper vans: there’s a sleeping area, an outdoor kitchen, and an awning for shaded lounging. But unlike other vans currently available on the market, this three-wheeled camper is fully-electric, powered by a 72-volt battery, and significantly cheaper than other campervans.

The trike that the camper is built on can also be purchased independently without the camping modules.

Keep scrolling to learn about the unassumingly small camper, which currently ranges from $US4,377 to $US5,475, depending on the model:

The tiny camper has room for two.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

The kitchen and camping parts fit in the cargo area.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

Elektro Frosch claims its tiny camper is environmentally-friendly.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

The roof tent pulls out over the cargo area.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

The kitchen unit has a kettle…

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

…stove…

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

…table…

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

…dishes…

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

…and cutlery.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

There’s also an awning that provides shade during hot summer camping days.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

The camper has 3.4 horsepower, according to New Atlas.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

The three-wheeler has a maximum load capability of 525 kilograms, about 1,157 pounds.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

It has a maximum speed of 40 kilometers-per-hour, almost 25 miles-per-hour…

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

…an engine that gives the trike 2,500 to 7,000 watts of power…

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

…and a range of about 60 kilometers, about 37 miles.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

However, Elektro Frosch claims some customers have reported being able to achieve 100 kilometers, about 62 miles, on a charge.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

It weighs 240 kilograms, about 529 pounds.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

The 72-volt battery takes seven hours to charge.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

The tiny camper is 2,960 millimetres, about 9.7 feet, long…

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

…1,130 millimetres, about 3.7 feet, wide…

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

…and 1,500 millimetres, about 4.9 feet, tall.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

The tiny camper comes in two models: the Big and the Pro.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

The Big has an open cabin, while the Pro has an enclosed and heated cabin.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

The Big starts at €3,990, about $US4,377…

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

…while the Pro is more expensive at €4,990, about $US5,475.

Elektro FroschElektro Frosch Camper.

