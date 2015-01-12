This Elegant Yacht Is Perfect For A Millionaire Who Actually Wants To Sail

Behold, the world’s largest aluminium sailing yacht.

The 210-foot long vessel was sold in November 2014, for around $US25 million.

Christened “Felicita West” when she was built in 2002, the yacht features luxury accommodations for up to 14 guests in her 5 cabins.

She was renamed “Spirit of the C’s” when sold last year.

She is manned by a crew of 14 and tops out at a leisurely of 15 knots (17 mph).

Perini Navi, the ship’s builder, envisioned a yacht that would provide the perfect combination of sailing excitement and cosseted luxury. Based on these breathtaking pictures, we believe they executed their vision flawlessly.

