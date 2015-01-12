This Elegant Yacht Is Perfect For A Millionaire Who Actually Wants To Sail

Benjamin Zhang
Felicita WestNorthrop & Johnson

Behold, the world’s largest aluminium sailing yacht.

The 210-foot long vessel was sold in November 2014, for around $US25 million.

Christened “Felicita West” when she was built in 2002, the yacht features luxury accommodations for up to 14 guests in her 5 cabins.

She was renamed “Spirit of the C’s” when sold last year.

She is manned by a crew of 14 and tops out at a leisurely of 15 knots (17 mph).

Perini Navi, the ship’s builder, envisioned a yacht that would provide the perfect combination of sailing excitement and cosseted luxury. Based on these breathtaking pictures, we believe they executed their vision flawlessly.

The yacht was the brainchild of legendary naval architect Ron Holland and Italian design firm Nuvolari-Lenard.

Originally constructed in 2003, it underwent an extensive refit in 2011.

It comes equipped with two Zodiac tender motor boats.

And a pair of Laser 2000 sailing dinghies.

Spend the day exploring the ocean with the yacht's onboard snorkelling equipment, fishing gear, and kayak.

Or bounce around on the yacht's inflatable 4 meter trampoline and banana boats.

Enjoy the ocean breeze over a refreshing drink.

Or a top notch dinner.

Take in the interior's understated elegance.

Spend a quiet afternoon in the vessel's lounge.

Or recharge your batteries in one of the luxurious cabins.

Have a lot more money to spend?

