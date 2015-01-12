This Elegant Yacht Is Perfect For A Millionaire Who Actually Wants To Sail

Behold, the world’s largest aluminium sailing yacht.
The 210-foot long vessel was sold in November 2014, for around $US25 million.
Christened “Felicita West” when she was built in 2002, the yacht features luxury accommodations for up to 14 guests in her 5 cabins.
She was renamed “Spirit of the C’s” when sold last year.
She is manned by a crew of 14 and tops out at a leisurely of 15 knots (17 mph).
Perini Navi, the ship’s builder, envisioned a yacht that would provide the perfect combination of sailing excitement and cosseted luxury. Based on these breathtaking pictures, we believe they executed their vision flawlessly.
The yacht was the brainchild of legendary naval architect Ron Holland and Italian design firm Nuvolari-Lenard.
Spend the day exploring the ocean with the yacht's onboard snorkelling equipment, fishing gear, and kayak.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.