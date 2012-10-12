Meet Restoration Hardware’s electropolished steel foosball table, simply called “Foosball.”



Why We Love It: Unlike the old rickety foosball tables you’re used to playing on, Foosball was built in Spain and is made of durable stainless steel and iroko wood sourced from the west coast of Africa.

It has metal players as well as levelers that keep the table perfectly balanced, so it can be used anywhere from inside your game room to outside on the grass—although at 150 pounds, you probably won’t be dragging it back and forth.

Plus, it’s expertly crafted with a handsome, minimalistic design. Seriously, who knew foosball could look this good?

Photo: Restoration Hardware

Photo: Restoration Hardware

Where To Buy: Available through Restoration Hardware.

Cost: $3,995, not including shipping.

