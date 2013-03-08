Where Electronics Go To Die [PHOTOS]

Dina Spector
REUTERS/Stringer/RecyclingAn employee arranges discarded televisions at a newly opened electronic waste recycling factory in China.

Dead electronic goods like computers, televisions and cells phones, are known as electronic waste, or e-waste.As consumer electronics take over our homes, more and more of this equipment ends up in landfills or recycling plants once they’ve reached the end of their lifespans.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, nearly 5 billion pounds of e-waste ended up in waste stream in 2009, and e-waste is one of the fastest growing contributors to waste.

Many electronics can be recycled and made into new parts. Reuters has gathered pictures of recycling plants around the world, including China and India, where household electronics go to die and are reborn as new products and materials.

An employee is reflected in a mirror as she disassembles a circuit board at the Coopermiti warehouse of electronic waste in Sao Paulo.

An employee places a discarded monitor before disassembling it at the Coopermiti warehouse.

Discarded mobile phones are seen as an employee disassembles them.

A worker lifts a used computer monitor at his Ecomicro recycling company in Bordeaux, France.

Obsolete computer monitors are piled up at a recycling plant in Buenos Aires.

A man arranges discarded motherboards at one of Taiwan's largest recycling factories in Taoyuan county, northern Taiwan

A man walks past discarded computer parts at one of Taiwan's largest recycling factories.

A worker holds one of scrap mobile phones, at a recycling facility of Re-Tem Corp, in Tokyo.

CPU chips are seen at a recycling facility of Re-Tem Corp in Tokyo.

A technician walks inside an e-waste recycle factory in India.

Workers sort batteries at an electronic waste recycling factory in China.

An employee arranges discarded televisions at a newly opened electronic waste recycling factory in China.

