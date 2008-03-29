Electronic Arts: We're Not Raising Take-Two Offer - Yet (ERTS, TTWO)

Electronic Arts’ response to Take-Two’s formal dismissal of its $2 billion, $26/share buyout offer: Some paperwork. Technically, EA (ERTS) is extending its offer for an extra week, and carping about the poision pill Take-Two (TTWO) created earlier this week. What it didn’t do: Raise its bid.



So essentially we’re at the same place we’ve been at for several weeks: EA wants to buy Take-Two, Take-Two says it’s not offering enough — but no other buyer has offered more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.