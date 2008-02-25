Electronic Arts Puts Take-Two In A $2B Bearhug (ERTS, TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive, the video game publisher that’s constantly rumoured to be on the block, finally has a real buyer: Electronic Arts is bidding $2 billion for the company behind “Grand Theft Auto.”



Update: TTWO turns down the offer, but leaves the door open for something else. TTWO Chair Strauss Zelnick says $2 billion isn’t enough, but he’d be happy to talk at the end of April, once the company has released GTA IV.

ERTS, which offer copious documentation along with an explanation for the bid and its timing, says it has been talking to TTWO management about a deal since December, and has made two previous bids, on Feb. 9 and Feb. 19th. The last bid was an all-cash deal at $25, or about 4% less than the $26/share offer now on the table.

The $26 per share it’s now offering is more than 50% above Take-Two’s Friday close, and more than 60% above the publisher’s price for the past 30 days. It’s also 11.5% more than TTWO’s 52-week-high, which it hit last March, shortly before shareholders booted the management team and installed Strauss Zelnick and his group to run the company.

Since then, Take-Two has worked its way out of a back-dating scandal and started sloughing off some units. It also missed its ship date for its Grand Theft Auto IV title, which is now due out this spring. Analysts predict gangbuster sales for the shoot-em up, which is also Take-Two’s only huge blockbuster and the main reason ERTS wants to buy the company. From EA CEO John Riccitellio’s “take our deal — or else” letter:

Right now, Take-Two’s future is uncertain. Take-Two’s creative teams make fantastic games and the company has gotten some good interim support from a group of new corporate leaders. But Take-Two is facing a host of threats and – with or without combination with EA – we believe there is a strong likelihood that the company will be sold in the not-too-distant future.

See Also: Viacom Not Buying Take-Two

