Electronic Arts To Take-Two Shareholders: Seriously. You Guys Should Think About Our Offer (ERTS, TTWO)

As predicted, Electronic Arts (ERTS) has extended its tender offer to Take-Two (TTWO) shareholders yet again. As Wedbush Morgan’s Michael Pacter had forecast in the WSJ, EA has given Take-Two investors another month to think about its offer; but the company isn’t changing the terms: It’s still offering $25.74 for a company that’s trading above $27.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.