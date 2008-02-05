Electronic Arts: Sony's PS3 Will Pass Xbox 360 This Year

Video game giant Electronic Arts (ERTS) ‘ estimates predict that Sony’s PS3 will finally pass Microsoft’s Xbox 360 in unit sales this year. But Nintendo’s Wii machine will continue to whip all competitors, EA says. One problem for EA, and presumably the rest of the video game business — the PS3 remains a difficult platform for developers to work with. CEO John Riccitiello says his company “had some challenges essentially meeting the technical specifications effectively on the PlayStation 3…It’s a little bit more challenging a developing environment for us.”

EA’s predictions for European and North American sales, released alongside its Q3 results last week:

Xbox 360: 6-8 million

PS3: 9.5-11.5 million

Wii: 12-14 million

