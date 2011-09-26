Electronic Arts previews the Worlds Most Expensive Video Game - ‘Star Wars : the Old Republic’

Costing a brilliant $100 million to develop, Electronic Arts has created what is being called as the most expensive video game in history. The game opens to previews today (26th September 2011). For once, the cash seems to have been spent on what is really important – developing the game rather then publicity grabbing gimmicks like a gold game cartridge.



The game is expected to be one of the biggest sellers of the holiday season in 2011 – so ladies, here is your cue when you go Christmas shopping for the boys. The game shall be previewed in Galway, Ireland when Electronic Arts opens its first Irish facility.

Seen here – the gameplay of the Worlds Most Expensive Video Game so far :

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Star Wars: The Old Republic will launch in North America on December 20, 2011 and in Europe on December 22, 2011. Set thousands of years before the rise of Darth Vader, Star Wars: The Old Republic is a massively multiplayer online game challenging players with epic quests, featuring dynamic combat across iconic worlds in the Star Wars galaxy such as Tatooine, Alderaan, Hoth and more. Each of the game’s eight primary classes will enjoy their own unique trilogy of storylines, all of which are fully voiced with a sweeping musical score. Anticipation for the award-winning MMO is at an all-time high as Star Wars: The Old Republic has broken EA pre-order records and won over 95 industry awards and accolades from game critics worldwide.

The Old Republic is set thousands of years before the rise of Darth Vader, when the Star Wars galaxy is in the midst of a cold war. Players will be asked to join forces with either the Galactic Republic or Sith Empire and choose one of eight iconic Star Wars characters: Jedi Knight, Jedi Consular, Smuggler, Trooper, Bounty Hunter, Imperial Agent, Sith Inquisitor and Sith Warrior. Every player’s story will unfold based on meaningful choices made throughout the game, enabling them to become the hero of their own personal Star Wars saga. Along their journey, players will encounter companion characters with whom they can build and break meaningful relationships as they fight by their side. Players will explore a vibrant galaxy, engage in heroic battles, and experience visceral Star Wars combat.

More details on the official site for the game.

The Rich Times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.