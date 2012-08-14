Electronic Arts Makes A Big Bet On Microsoft's Windows Phone

Photo: Screenshot / EA

Video game giant Electronic Arts (EA) is collaborating with Microsoft to bring EA’s popular mobile games, including Medal of honour, The Sims Free-to-Play, and World Series of Poker, to Windows 8 (scheduled to come out October 26), Bloomberg reports. This potential partnership comes after shares in EA dropped 37 per cent this year.



EA hopes to target not only Microsoft’s PC platform but its phone and tablet platforms as well. In exchange, Microsoft hopes to boost its mobile operating system. Windows Phone currently has approximately 100,000 apps for their products, while Apple and Android each have over 600,000 apps, Bloomberg reports.

According to NielsenWire, the most popular gaming platform in the USA is now mobile, where 93 per cent of mobile consumers are willing to pay for a video game app.

