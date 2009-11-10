Electronic Arts To Fire 1,500

Alaska Miller
Electronic Arts fired

Electronic Arts announced today it lost $391 million last quarter and will lay off 1,500 employees — or 17% of its work force — by April of 2010.

Net sales for the quarter were $788 million, a drop of 12% from the previous year.

Electronic Arts expects the fiscal year to close with a net loss.

People are Twittering the layoffs across the Electronic Art empire:

