Report: Electronic Arts Fires 10% Of Workforce

reporting that Electronic Arts is cutting jobs today, eliminating as much as 10% of its workforce.Here’s the official statement that was provided to Kotaku. It doesn’t specifically say how many people will be laid off though:

In recent weeks, EA has aligned all elements of its organizational structure behind priorities in new technologies and mobile. This has led to some difficult decisions to reduce the workforce in some locations. We are extremely grateful for the contributions made by each of our employees – those that are leaving EA will be missed by their colleagues and friends.

These are hard but essential changes as we focus on delivering great games and showing players around the world why to spend their time with us.

Earlier this month, EA was voted the worst company in America, beating out Bank of America. The company’s CEO, John Riccitello, stepped down last month.

We’ll stay on top of this news and get you more information as its available.

