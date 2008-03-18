Electronic Arts Names Pleasants COO

Electronic Arts (ERTS) named John Pleasants its new COO and head of their global publishing department. Pleasants will be in charge of global publishing and the online, central development, and technology teams. He was formerly president and CEO of Steve Case’s Revolution Health Group and IAC’s (IACI) Ticketmaster.

If things work out, he could eventually get a slew of new responsibilities, like working in a proposed $2 billion deal for ‘Grand Theft Auto’ maker Take-Two Interactive (TTWO). The Take-Two board originally rejected the deal, saying that it grossly undervalued the company. But after EA made it a tender offer, Take-Two asked the shareholders to wait 10 days while they evaluated the offer. TTWO’s board wants to wait until after ‘Grand Theft Auto IV’ comes out at the end of April before discussing any buyout offers.



