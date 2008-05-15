Electronic Arts (ERTS) Estimates Slashed on Lousy Guidance

From CLUSTERSTOCK: Electronic Arts (ERTS) reported a solid FQ4, but its FY09 guidance stunk. Specifically, management guided EPS to a range between $1.30 and 1.70, below the $1.73 analysts were looking for.



In response, a startled Goldman Sachs slashed its F2009 and F2010 non-GAAP EPS estimates to $1.55 and $2.50. It maintained its Buy rating, however…

