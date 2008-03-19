Electronic Arts And Massive Promise To Shove More Ads Into "Madden" (ERTS, MSFT)

Do you like video games? Do you like advertisments in your video games? Then you are in luck: Electronic Arts and Microsoft’s Massive have extended a deal that gives Massive exclusive rights to exclusively place in-game advertising on some of EA’s Xbox 360 titles and for the majority of EA’s PC games for the next two years.



How much is that deal worth? Financial terms weren’t disclosed. But Jonathan Epstein, president and CEO of Massive’s rival Double Fusion, says in-game advertising is a $500 million industry and about half of that is goes to casual games, which means that at best, this is a piece of a $250 million pie (keep in mind that the deal doesn’t cover games for Sony’s PS3 or Nintendo’s Wii). Still, that’s found money for ERTS, which posted about $3 billion in sales last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.