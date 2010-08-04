Electronic Arts Beats The Street

Electronic Arts significantly beat out estimates for both revenue and earnings this past quarter.



The gaming giant reported a loss of $0.24 per share on $539 million in revenue on a non-GAAP basis, compared to consensus calls for a loss of $0.35 a share on $502.29 million revenue.

Revenue was down from last year, due in part to a smaller slate of major releases (six, versus 10 a year ago). Digital sales partially offset this loss, and are expected to be up 30% for the year.

EA left its guidance for the year unchanged.

EA stock is up 5% on the news in after-hours trading.

