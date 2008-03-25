Electronic Arts CFO Out (ERTS, TTWO)

Electronic Arts (ERTS) CFO Warren Jenson is leaving the company in the midst of EA’s $2 billion bid to buy Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), the makers of Grand Theft Auto. The company hasn’t announced a replacement, though they say they will soon.



Jenson supposedly wants to “write the next chapter in (his) life.” But strange that he couldn’t wait to get going until the Take-Two deal was done.

