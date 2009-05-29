Electronic Arts Bets Tiger Woods Can Lead It To Double Revenues

Taking a huge risk with one of its biggest products, Electronic Arts is planning to sell its Tiger Woods’ video golf game online for console downloads and change the pricing to a subscription model.



The Wall Street Journal is reporting the company is planning to start selling the game online in the fall, thinking it can lead to a far larger market than it gets selling packaged games. It is also teeing up other games for free.

According to WSJ:

DFC Intelligence estimates that revenue from downloaded or online games in the U.S. will nearly triple to $7.9 billion in 2013 from $2.9 billion in 2008. Sales of games for consoles, by contrast, are expected to increase by just 28% over the same period — though at a projected total of $24.3 billion.

CEO John Riccitiello told the Journal: “The console business at best appeals to 100 million people. We want to make games a place to go, rather than a thing to buy.”

