Electronic Arts Bets Tiger Woods Can Lead It To Double Revenues

Dan Colarusso
tigerwoods tbi

Taking a huge risk with one of its biggest products, Electronic Arts is planning to sell its Tiger Woods’ video golf game online for console downloads and change the pricing to a subscription model.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the company is planning to start selling the game online in the fall, thinking it can lead to a far larger market than it gets selling packaged games. It is also teeing up other games for free.

According to WSJ:

DFC Intelligence estimates that revenue from downloaded or online games in the U.S. will nearly triple to $7.9 billion in 2013 from $2.9 billion in 2008. Sales of games for consoles, by contrast, are expected to increase by just 28% over the same period — though at a projected total of $24.3 billion.

CEO John Riccitiello told the Journal:  “The console business at best appeals to 100 million people. We want to make games a place to go, rather than a thing to buy.”

 

 

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.