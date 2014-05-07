Electronic Arts Beats Expectations, Stock Soars 15% After Hours

EA reported solid earnings results, and the stock was up around 15% in after-hours trading.

Here are the key stats:

Revenue : $914 million, compared to analysts’ predictions of $US800 million

: $914 million, compared to analysts’ predictions of $US800 million Non-GAAP EPS: $US0.48, compared to analysts’ predictions of $US0.11

The release of Titanfall, an Xbox exclusive, in March carried the company to better-than-expected earnings.

“FIFA 14,” “Titanfall” and “Battlefield 4” were three of the top five best-selling titles across all platforms, according to EA.

EA also announced a stock buyback program, and will purchase up to $US750 million of EA’s common stock.

“Electronic Arts delivered outstanding results in fiscal year 2014. Most importantly, we produced hit games, innovative digital content and services, and amazing entertainment for our players around the world,” said Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson in a statement. “It was a transformative year for EA in a dynamic year for our industry, and I’m even more excited for the new experiences we will deliver in fiscal year 2015 and beyond.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.