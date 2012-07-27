Electronic Arts Announces Studio Merger Between Firemint And Iron Monkey

The new logo for Firemonkeys.

Electronic Arts (EA), the American developing, marketing, and distributing giant, has issued a press release announcing the merger of two companies, Firemint and Iron Monkey. The two “reknowned mobile studios” will now be known as Firemonkeys and will be “Australia’s largest game development studio.”Iron Monkey has previously worked on adapting huge EA hits, including “Mass Effect Infiltrator,” “Dead Space,” and “The Sims FreePlay” into mobile game versions.



Firemint has produced a handful of successful games, including “SPY Mouse,” “Flight Control Rocket,” and the “Real Racing” series.

Read the full press release below.

