Electronic Arts Announces Exclusive 'Battlefield 4' Release

Electronic Arts (EA), the developer, publisher and distributor that brought us classic games including “Madden NFL,” “Medal of honour,” and “The Sims” has just announced the release of their newest beta game, “Battlefield 4.”The game will be available exclusively for those who pre-ordered “Medal of honour: Warfighter Limited Edition.”



[Update] Ian Tornay, community manager for “Battlefield 3,” clarified on Reddit that “there will be other ways to get into the beta aside from ‘Medal of honour: Warfighter.’ At this time, however, it is the only way to guarantee entry.”

Frank Gibeau, president of EA, released this statement: “Though ‘Battlefield’ and ‘Medal of honour Warfighter’ each offer players a completely unique experience, they are united by their underlying technology base – Frostbite. These are two of the hottest shooters, coming together to deliver a one-two punch of action, intensity and shooter entertainment.”

“Medal of honour” will be released October 23 while fans will have to wait until August of next year for “Battlefield 4.”

In the meantime, check out the trailer for “Medal of honour” below.

