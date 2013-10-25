Electrolux To Cut 544 Jobs Following Overnight Decision To Shut Manufacturing Plant In Orange

Worker at an Electrolux factory in Germany.

Swedish whitegoods giant Electrolux will close its refrigerator manufacturing plant on Orange, NSW, putting more 544 workers out of a job by 2016.

Electrolux directors decided to close the plant at a meeting in Stockholm overnight, despite discussions about a potential government bailout package with Industry Minister Ian Macfarlane two weeks ago.

Minister Macfarlane has been busy negotiating with struggling manufacturers since taking office last month, as major firms threaten to leave Australia over high costs.

The Electrolux is Australia’s last refrigerator manufacturing plant and is estimated to contribute nearly $75 million into the Orange economy each year, including $33 million in salaries, the SMH reports.

There's more on the SMH.

