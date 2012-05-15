Electricity Use Points To Further Slowdown In China

The NEA released new data on Chinese energy consumption showing just 3.7% year over year growth. That’s 3.3% lower than the March reading. China Scope Financial has the details on the report:



Data released by the National Energy Administration (NEA) on May 14 show that China’s electricity consumption totaled 389.9 billion kWh in April, up 3.7% year-on-year, 3.3 ppts lower than the growth number in March. Power consumption by industrial enterprises amounted to 285.8 billion kWh, up 3.6% year-on-year.

Decline of power consumption growth shows a continuous down trend in economic growth.

In the first four months this year, the average utilization time of power generating facilities in China was 1,480 hours, down 48 hours year-on-year. Hydroelectric power generating facilities’ time in use was 728 hours, down 72 hours year-on-year; and the time figure for thermal power generating facilities was 1,705 hours, down 30 hours year-on-year.

