REMINDER: Electricity Comes From Coal And Coal Spews Tons Of CO2 Into The Atmosphere

Electric cars are touted for being more environmentally friendly than petroleum fuelled cars.



But make no mistake. Electricity is not without its carbon foot print.

The U.S. Energy Information Association: just published it’s Annual Energy Outlook (AEO2012). The good news is that they expect total energy-related carbon emission in 2035 to be down from 2005 levels.

However, this chart breaking down their forecasts reminds us that energy generated by coal power plants spews as much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere as petroleum fuelled transportation equipment like automobiles.

Photo: EIA Annual Outlook 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.