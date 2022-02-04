I’m an electrician in Oklahoma, where snowstorms rarely hit but can be dangerous. Here’s what my job is like.

says there’s no surefire way to prevent a power outage, so it’s best for homeowners to be prepared before snowstorms. Clayton Helvy

Clayton Helvy, 37, is an electrician foreman based in northern Oklahoma.

During snowstorms, Helvy works in residential neighborhoods to fix utility poles that burned out.

Here’s what his job is like, as told to writer Kristi Eaton.

I’m a foreman for Indian Electric Cooperative in northern Oklahoma. Our company is a member-owned, not-for-profit distribution cooperative that offers electric service in seven counties throughout the state’s north-central and northeastern regions.

We service 14,000 members in over 20,080 homes and businesses, across a service territory of 2,500 square miles. With this latest storm hitting Oklahoma, I’ve been on call since Tuesday.

The storm started on Tuesday night and brought freezing rain and sleet across the area

I was asleep at home when the phone rang from someone saying their power was out. When I went out with a colleague to find out what happened, we discovered that the top of a utility pole had burned out, affecting the power of about 30 people in the area.

We drove to our district office in Fairfax to pick up equipment and supplies and went back to the client’s house, where we worked from about 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. to restore power. During this storm, I’ve primarily worked on residential home lines and services.

I want to remind people that what we do is dangerous work. Safety is of the utmost importance. We have to follow rules and procedures and can’t rush — everything has to be done precisely.

Overall, this storm hasn’t been too bad for our members and service locations

We’ve had a little bit of ice, but mostly just snow and moisture. The snow and moisture can burn poles, however. Usually I get worried when there’s a lot of ice because that means electrical lines might more easily break. People are also using heaters more due to the cold weather, which can overload services. Another thing we’re watching out for is the snow melting during the day but refreezing at night, and people getting into accidents with poles on the streets due to the slippery conditions.

On calls in cold weather, I usually double up on cotton and wool socks under leather boots. As electricians, we also always wear flame-resistant clothing. I have a bag ready at home with everything I need to go on a call at a moment’s notice.

I get that homeowners are concerned about losing power, but unfortunately there’s really no way to avoid an outage

Other than making sure trees are away from power lines and making sure your service is up to code, there’s not much that can be done. It’s Mother Nature. But I do recommend people prepare to lose power and gather blankets, food, and supplies before any storm.

As a foreman, my day typically starts around 7 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. But overall, it’s very unpredictable work — I’ve worked 24-hours straight before even on a nice day.

I always try to go the extra mile with a member, showing that hey, we’re human beings, too. Often they’re really understanding of the issue once you get to talk to them face to face. They see you’re out there in the cold working and so 99% of the time, they’re really appreciative.