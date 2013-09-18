Massive New Jersey Boardwalk Fire Caused By Electrical Problem In Custard Stand

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz New Jersey boardwalk fire

New Jersey investigators will rule the fire that decimated a Seaside Heights boardwalk last week “accidental” after determining the blaze was caused by an electrical problem, The Newark Star-Ledger

reports.

The fire wiped out 80% of a boardwalk that was just rebuilt this year after being destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.

More than 50 businesses were reduced to rubble.

Kohr’s Frozen Custard went up in flames because of some unspecified electrical problem, officials told The Star-Ledger, but high winds drove the fire out of control and caused it to spread to other buildings.

Salt water corrosion might have played a role in the electrical damage, investigators told ABC 7 in New York. Water from Sandy flooding might have affected the electrical systems of boardwalk businesses.

This image shows the fire damage compared to what the boardwalk looked like after Hurricane Sandy:

PHOTOS: Compare the Jersey Shore boardwalk right after Sandy with this morning, after the fire. pic.twitter.com/x9bu7mdPNZ

— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) September 13, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.