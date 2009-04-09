Electrical Grid Penetrated By Spies

Citing senior intelligence officials, the Wall Street Journal reports that Chinese and Russian cyberspies have penetrated the US electrical grid, and could possibly destroy infrastructure.



It wouldn’t make sense, as the Journal points out, for China to destroy the US, since we are a wholly owned subsidiary of the Red State, but the potential is there, and quite naturally it’s disturbing:

WSJ: The U.S. electrical grid comprises three separate electric networks, covering the East, the West and Texas. Each includes many thousands of miles of transmission lines, power plants and substations. The flow of power is controlled by local utilities or regional transmission organisations. The growing reliance of utilities on Internet-based communication has increased the vulnerability of control systems to spies and hackers, according to government reports.

The sophistication of the U.S. intrusions — which extend beyond electric to other key infrastructure systems — suggests that China and Russia are mainly responsible, according to intelligence officials and cybersecurity specialists. While terrorist groups could develop the ability to penetrate U.S. infrastructure, they don’t appear to have yet mounted attacks, these officials say.

It is nearly impossible to know whether or not an attack is government-sponsored because of the difficulty in tracking true identities in cyberspace. U.S. officials said investigators have followed electronic trails of stolen data to China and Russia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.