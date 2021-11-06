Volkswagen is reviving its iconic bus as an electric vehicle. Here’s what it’ll look like.

ID.Buzz teaser. Volkswagen

The Volkswagen bus, an icon of the 1960s and 1970s, is coming back as an electric model.

VW just offered a peek at what the production version will look like.

The preproduction model has a sleek, curvy shape and a psychedelic paint job.

Volkswagen has said for years that it plans to reinvent the legendary Microbus as an electric vehicle called the ID.Buzz. We’ve seen renderings and concept vehicles, but now VW is showing off what looks like the real thing.

During an online presentation revealing the Europe-only ID.5 SUV, VW gave the audience a glimpse of the ID.Buzz. In the video, screenshotted above, the ID.Buzz wears a colorful, abstract paint job that could be a callback to the Microbus’ hippie roots. VW also recently posted a new photo of the ID.Buzz to its commercial vehicles website.

also recently posted a new photo of the ID.Buzz to its commercial vehicles website. Volkswagen

The near-production van retains some of the elements of the ID.Buzz concept like its slim headlights, stubby overall shape, and a front-end design that’s a clear throwback to the classic Microbus. But the van seen here gains side-view mirrors and door handles – things that are necessary for an actual production vehicle.

ID.Buzz concept. Volkswagen

VW showed off the ID.Buzz in September in the form of a prototype vehicle built through a partnership with autonomous-driving startup Argo AI. (The two companies are teaming up to eventually offer autonomous taxis and other services). But that vehicle had all sorts of sensors and gizmos attached to it.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz autonomous prototype. Argo AI

VW says it’ll release more information about the ID.Buzz in early 2022. And it has said that the van will come to the US starting in 2023.

Future ID.Buzz owners may not be able to follow the Grateful Dead on tour or take their van to Woodstock. But as the vanlife movement and electric vehicles take off, the new Volkswagen bus may become a cultural staple in its own right.