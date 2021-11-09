Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The federal government has revealed its strategy to boost the uptake of low emission vehicles, including some $178 million in funding for charging infrastructure.

But the plan does not call for the phase-out of traditional petrol or diesel vehicles, nor new emission standards.

The peak body for Australian car retailers says the plan “missed an opportunity” for comprehensive change.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unveiled the federal government’s new electric vehicle strategy, saying consumer preferences, not sales bans nor emission reduction mandates, will clean up the industry.

But a peak automotive industry body has criticised the plan, saying Australian drivers and retailers would be better off if the government committed to hard emission reduction targets.

Speaking at a Toyota plant in Melbourne’s south-west, Morrison on Tuesday hailed the government’s new ‘future fuels and vehicles strategy’.

The plan will see a further $178 million in taxpayer money tipped into the future fuels fund, with the goal of installing some 50,000 new smart charging stations in homes nationwide.

Investment in public charging stations and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure is included in the package, in keeping with the federal government’s focus on liquid hydrogen as a viable fuel source.

The plan reportedly aims for low emission vehicles to make up 30 per cent of all new car sales by 2030 — a vital point in the global fight to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

However, the plan does not enshrine an end-date for the sale of traditional petrol and diesel vehicles, as the U.K. has done.

Nor does it pledge new EV incentives, fuel efficiency measures, or renewed commitments to introduce EVs into government vehicle fleets.

The plan is “driven by backing Australia’s choices, not putting mandates on them and telling them what to do,” Morrison said.

Distancing himself from the Labor Party — which in 2019 vowed to bolster emission standards and make EVs account for 50 per cent of new car sales by 2030 — Morrison said his government’s plan will instead “put the customer in the driving seat.”

“We aren’t going to tell them how to live their lives and interfere in their way of life,” he said, adding, “We’re not going to put their petrol prices up to make them by electric vehicles do anything like that.

“Australians will make their own choices.”

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) says it’s all well and good putting Australians in the driver’s seat, but it would help if they were given a more comprehensive roadmap.

In its response to the policy announcement, the FCAI, which represents vehicle distributors and retailers across the nation, said the funding boost was “a welcome step in encouraging the uptake of low-emission vehicles”.

But the organisation believes the government “missed an opportunity” to establish solid vehicle emissions standards.

Counter to Morrison’s position, the local car industry believes such measures would help, not hinder, the uptake of electric vehicles in Australia.

“Around the world, emissions targets are a clear sign of a governments intent to reduce emissions and sends a positive signal to automotive manufacturers to provide more electric powered vehicles to those markets,” said FCAI chief executive Tony Weber.

“This is exactly what is needed in Australia.”

The organisation said the government should consider adopting its own voluntary emissions standard, which targets an emission reduction of 4.0 per cent per annum to 2030 for cars, and 3.0 per cent per annum for heavy SUVs and light commercial vehicles.

Without further measures, bringing EV sales up to 30 per cent of the new car market by 2030 is “extremely optimistic,” Weber added.

“Governments should focus on setting targets, not trying to pick winners through specific technology.”

The FCAI’s position was echoed by the Electric Vehicle Council, whose CEO, Behyad Jafari, said fuel emissions standards and EV rebates “would give Australians more choice.”

“If Australia continues to be one of the only developed nations without fuel efficiency standards then we will continue to be a dumping ground for the world’s dirtiest vehicles, he added.

“It’s sadly that simple.”

The government’s strategy will “struggle to drive up electric vehicles sales and drive down transport emissions,” the Australia Institute think tank said in a statement.

Citing a study which found fuel emission standards, EV incentives, and government fleet purchases would increase consumer uptake, climate and energy program director Richie Merzian said the strategy is unfit for the job.

Putting the onus on consumers to chase increasingly cheaper low-emission vehicles is little more than “damaging rhetoric,” he said.