Chinese carmaker unveils Tesla Semi truck rival with a built-in kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom

Chinese auto giant Geely is getting into the electric-truck game with a new model to rival Tesla’s Semi. Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely

The Homtruck, unveiled on Monday, aims to be a “semi-truck that feels like home,” Geely said. (Hence the name.) Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely

It’s packed with amenities to make long-haul journeys more comfortable for truck drivers. It’s common for tractor-trailers to have a sleeping compartment, but the Homtruck’s sleek cabin looks fit for the electric future. Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely

Inside there’s a bathroom with a toilet, sink, and shower stall. Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely

There’s also a single bed and a glass roof. Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely

The Homtruck has an exterior kitchen on one side. Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely

The truck comes with a tea kettle and a refrigerator. Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely

Behind a hatch on the other side of the truck there’s a small washing machine. Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely

The comforts extend to the driver’s area, which will be made of sustainable plastics, soft-touch fabrics, and bamboo. Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely

A futuristic video Geely shared shows a truck driver drinking tea off of a bamboo side table while the truck pilots itself. Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely Watch the video here:

Geely says the Homtruck will be able to transport goods autonomously. Although several companies are refining the technology and running tests, autonomous trucking doesn’t exist on any large scale yet. Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely

The Homtruck will come with a few different propulsion options, including a 100% electric powertrain and a hybrid version. Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely

The electric truck uses battery-swapping technology so drivers can charge up in minutes. That means instead of plugging in and waiting, drivers will pull up to a charging station and have a full battery installed. Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely

Like a Tesla, the Homtruck will be able to receive software updates remotely over the internet. Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely

It’ll also be able to analyze traffic, recommend routes, tell the driver when to recharge, and connect to online platforms that track deliveries. Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely

Geely joins several companies working to bring the electric-vehicle revolution to trucking. Farizon Auto Homtruck rendering. Geely

Nikola, a US startup, is working to overcome scandal involving its founder and bring a hydrogen-powered truck to market. A rendering of a Tre semi. Nikola Read more: Trevor Milton — Inside the Nikola founder’s tumultuous past

Tesla says it’ll start selling its long-awaited Semi in 2022. PepsiCo expects to receive its first deliveries by the end of the year. The Semi truck. Tesla

Germany’s Daimler Trucks is also working on several electric models across its brands, including Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz eActros. Daimler