Chinese carmaker unveils Tesla Semi truck rival with a built-in kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom

- Chinese car giant Geely revealed its new electric semi truck on Monday.
- The Homtruck will have a kitchen, washing machine, bed, and bathroom.
- Geely says it’ll drive autonomously and go on sale in early 2024.
Chinese auto giant Geely is getting into the electric-truck game with a new model to rival Tesla’s Semi.
The Homtruck, unveiled on Monday, aims to be a “semi-truck that feels like home,” Geely said. (Hence the name.)
It’s packed with amenities to make long-haul journeys more comfortable for truck drivers. It’s common for tractor-trailers to have a sleeping compartment, but the Homtruck’s sleek cabin looks fit for the electric future.
Inside there’s a bathroom with a toilet, sink, and shower stall.
There’s also a single bed and a glass roof.
The Homtruck has an exterior kitchen on one side.
The truck comes with a tea kettle and a refrigerator.
Behind a hatch on the other side of the truck there’s a small washing machine.
The comforts extend to the driver’s area, which will be made of sustainable plastics, soft-touch fabrics, and bamboo.
A futuristic video Geely shared shows a truck driver drinking tea off of a bamboo side table while the truck pilots itself.
Watch the video here:
Geely says the Homtruck will be able to transport goods autonomously. Although several companies are refining the technology and running tests, autonomous trucking doesn’t exist on any large scale yet.
The Homtruck will come with a few different propulsion options, including a 100% electric powertrain and a hybrid version.
The electric truck uses battery-swapping technology so drivers can charge up in minutes. That means instead of plugging in and waiting, drivers will pull up to a charging station and have a full battery installed.
Like a Tesla, the Homtruck will be able to receive software updates remotely over the internet.
It’ll also be able to analyze traffic, recommend routes, tell the driver when to recharge, and connect to online platforms that track deliveries.
Geely joins several companies working to bring the electric-vehicle revolution to trucking.
Nikola, a US startup, is working to overcome scandal involving its founder and bring a hydrogen-powered truck to market.
Tesla says it’ll start selling its long-awaited Semi in 2022. PepsiCo expects to receive its first deliveries by the end of the year.
Germany’s Daimler Trucks is also working on several electric models across its brands, including Mercedes-Benz.
Geely’s commercial brand, Farizon Auto, plans to start selling the Homtruck in 2024. Geely’s intending to sell the truck globally, including in Europe, Korea, Japan, and North America, its CEO told CNBC.
Source: CNBC