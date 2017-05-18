11 electric SUVs you'll be able to drive by 2020

A slew of automakers plan to launch electric SUVs during the next few years.
Companies — including Mercedes, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, and more — are looking to capitalise on consumers’ desire for space by releasing long-range, electric SUVs.
Here are 11 electric SUVs slated to arrive by 2020:
1. Jaguar first unveiled its I-PACE electric SUV concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, but the automaker recently showcased the car in a stunning red. The car is serving as the basis for a production model slated to arrive in 2018 -- and we like what we're seeing so far.
Jaguar said its I-PACE can drive 220 miles on a single charge and accelerate to 60 mph in 4 seconds. There's no word on price yet, but it will likely fall in the luxury price range north of $50,000.
There are two touchscreen displays on the center console of the I-PACE. There's also a virtual screen instead of a traditional driver's instrument that can be controlled using buttons on the steering wheel.
2. Mercedes unveiled its electric SUV concept at the Paris Motor Show in September. The concept will serve as the basis for a production version arriving in 2019.
Called the EQ, the electric SUV can drive 310 miles on a single charge, according to Mercedes. The car will fall in the same price range as Mercedes' GLC Crossover, which currently starts at $39,150.
The concept comes with a massive 24-inch display that shows speed, battery charge, and navigation information.
The SUV is expected to drive 280 miles on a single charge. It boasts a top speed of 131 mph and can accelerate to 62 mph in just 4.5 seconds.
BMW plans to release the electric X3 in 2020, CEO Harald Krueger told Bloomberg. The automaker will also release an electric Mini Cooper in 2019.
Ford said the SUV will have an estimated range of 300 miles and will be sold in North America, Europe, and Asia.
Bentley is certainly releasing a small SUV, but is still toying with whether it will be all-electric.
'If you are looking for such a car (small SUV) then we are looking to that in combination with the possibilities to go full electric,' Rolf Frech, Bentley's board member for engineering, said at a recent press event. 'It only makes sense if you get really new customers into the brand.'
Last year, Bentley committed to releasing a hybrid Bentayga in 2017, according to the Drive. So it seems likely that Bentley will either release an all-electric or hybrid SUV in the near future.
A Hyundai spokesperson told the Korea Herald that the electric SUV was in the works and due to arrive in 2018.
Above, you see Hyundai's all-electric Ioniq with a range of 110 miles -- fairly limited for today's electric cars. The Ioniq will go on sale before the end of the year, but pricing has yet to be released.
Volkswagen said the ID concept can get a range between 248 miles and 372 miles. The production version of the car will come in 2020, and a fully autonomous version is slated to arrive in 2025.
Volkswagen also recently unveiled a larger SUV concept, the I.D. Crozz, at the Shanghai Auto Show. The concept car drives 311 miles on a single charge.
10. Tesla plans to offer a compact SUV in addition to its Model X SUV, pictured below. Musk confirmed in his 'Master Plan, Part Deux.' The SUV will be called the Model Y and will arrive in 2020.
The Nio ES8 seats seven and will come with a swappable battery, but the startup had yet to release specs for the SUV. Nio is also working on an electric SUV with autonomous driving capabilities in the US.
BONUS: The Chevy Bolt is an all-electric crossover that has already hit select dealerships. It won Motor Trend's Car of the Year award in November, making it the second electric car after Tesla's Model S to secure the honours.
The Bolt is already available in Oregon and California, but will roll out to dealerships in all states by September of this year.
The Bolt boasts a competitive range of 238 miles and can hit 60 mph in less than 7 seconds. The car starts at about $US37,500 before federal tax exemptions.
