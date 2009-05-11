Electric Minis Set To Start Rolling Out

People are getting excited to be leasing the electric Mini. [LAT]

The price cuts in the solar market are good in the long run, but in the short term its killing the solar industry. [WSJ]

Cevron hires an ex-reporter to combat 60 minutes. [NYT]

China makes the most efficient, least polluting coal plants in the world. [NYT]

The sleeper hit video about American consumption. [NYT]

Energy efficiency big with VCs. [NYT]

Historical NYC subway traffic trends visualized. [Paul Kedrosky]

Western PA looked at for carbon capture and sequestration. [Times-Tribune]

We think the Grist folk are still in their office, waiting for donations to set them free. [Grist]

