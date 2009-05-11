Electric Minis Set To Start Rolling Out

People are getting excited to be leasing the electric Mini. [LAT]
The price cuts in the solar market are good in the long run, but in the short term its killing the solar industry. [WSJ]
Cevron hires an ex-reporter to combat 60 minutes. [NYT]
China makes the most efficient, least polluting coal plants in the world. [NYT]
The sleeper hit video about American consumption. [NYT]
Energy efficiency big with VCs. [NYT]
Historical NYC subway traffic trends visualized. [Paul Kedrosky]
Western PA looked at for carbon capture and sequestration. [Times-Tribune]
We think the Grist folk are still in their office, waiting for donations to set them free. [Grist]
