Stephen Fry and Robbie Willians want to fix music using this dongle and a colourful microphone

Electric Jukebox thinks music streaming is broken. “It’s almost like you need a degree in engineering,” CEO Rob Lewis said on stage about rival streaming services. So he’s fixing the music industry by launching a £179 dongle named the “Electric Jukebox,” aimed at families and people who aren’t currently using streaming services.

The new music streaming service plugs into a TV and you use a colourful microphone controller to choose what songs to play. Lewis explained that his device isn’t aimed at young people who already use Spotify or Apple Music, but instead it’s for older people who don’t “go jogging on their iPhone.” That’s presumably where the name “Electric Jukebox” comes in.

And in case you aren’t yet persuaded to buy an Electric Jukebox, the company has signed up some family friendly celebrities: Former Take That singer Robbie Williams, Sheryl Crow, “Strictly Come Dancing” star Alesha Dixon, and raconteur Stephenu Fry.

Business Insider went to the launch of the Electric Jukebox in London. Here’s what happened:

Comedian Alexander Armstrong hosted the launch event, which was held at BAFTA in London. Business Insider / James Cook John Whittingdale MP, who is the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, came on stage. He talked about tech in the UK and then left. Business Insider / James Cook Then the CEO Rob Lewis got on stage. You may remember him from streaming services Rara and Omnifone. He was very happy to be there, and swaggered around the stage. Business Insider / James Cook The key message was that the Electric Jukebox is simple to use. There's no monthly subscription, but you do have to pay a yearly subscription fee (you get one year free with the device.) Business Insider / James Cook Here's what you get for your money: The microphone controller and the dongle itself. Electric Jukebox Here's what life with the Electric Jukebox will look like. Electric Jukebox Photos like this flashed up on screen. Electric Jukebox Here's what it will look like to use the Electric Jukebox. There's a little CD in the middle of the screen. Electric Jukebox That's an expensive music streaming service! But you do get a year's premium subscription thrown in with your purchase. That's worth £60. Electric Jukebox There wasn't much said about the fact that Electric Jukebox is coming to the US. But this press photo features a cowboy, just to be clear. Electric Jukebox The CEO flashed this slide up on the screen to tease an upcoming product. Maybe this will be called the 'Electric Radio.' Electric Jukebox Every music streaming service needs a big star backer. Tidal has Jay Z, Apple Music has Drake. Electric Jukebox has Sheryl Crow, the American singer. Business Insider/James Cook Robbie Williams appeared on the big screen and waved the controller around. Electric Jukebox Here's one of the press photos that flashed up on screen. Robbie Williams' wife is bringing her exclusive gym and after-dinner mixtapes to Electric Jukebox. Business Insider/James Cook Stephen Fry is also backing the Electric Jukebox. But the company made him take off his Apple Watch for the press photos. Electric Jukebox Next up was Alesha Dixon. She used to be a famous singer in the UK. Business Insider/James Cook A young man named Tyrone handed Dixon the stick and she said 'Robbie Williams' into it twice. Tyrone joked that he is going to listen to her exclusive hangover mixtape on Saturday. Business Insider/James Cook Then it was time for some business people to talk about music. There were some big names here. Business Insider/James Cook You don't have long to wait until you can play with the Electric Jukebox -- it will be in stores by Christmas. Electric Jukebox

