How an LA band completed a tour around North America in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

Los Angeles-based band Electric Guest has wrapped up its 21-show tour across North America.

The duo, and their tour members, travelled from venue to venue from Las Vegas to Canada to New York in an unconverted Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

We spoke to the band during their Brooklyn, New York stop about what life is like while on tour in Sprinter.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Electric Guest, a Billboard-charting Los Angeles-based band, just finished its 21-show tour across the country, all while travelling in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

Many campervan enthusiasts use the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter as their van conversion body of choice for travelling. While unconverted, the band’s Sprinter has allowed lead singer Asa Taccone and drummer Matthew Compton of Electric Guest to travel across the country to complete their North American tour that brought the band to 21 cities, including Las Vegas, Austin, New York, Salt Lake City, and San Diego.

Electric Guest first launched its musical start after releasing its 2012 debut album “Mondo”, which included “This Head I Hold”, the band’s most popular song that currently holds almost 70 million streams on Spotify.

We talked to Taccone and Compton before their Brooklyn, New York show about how they adapted to life on tour while travelling across the country in an unconverted Sprinter.

Electric Guest’s Sprinter isn’t converted like a traditional camper vans that people use to traverse thousands of miles.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

This means the duo — and the two other musicians who play with them while on tour — need to share the three-passenger row Sprinter while on the road.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

Luckily, the band gets to sleep in hotel rooms at night.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

While they’re on the road, Taccone takes the back passenger row while Compton gets the middle. The two additional touring members get the front row directly behind the driver and passenger seats.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

The inside of their Sprinter has the bare essentials needed for comfort: blankets, pillows, and snacks that help them stay at ease throughout hundreds of miles of driving.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

The Sprinter also has a television and the band’s stash of snacks and water.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

Touring across North America in an unconverted Sprinter isn’t always easy and glamorous, according to the duo.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

In fact, Taccone said “glamorous” shouldn’t even be a word to describe life on the road.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

“It’s mostly 23 hours of travelling and waiting, and then a one hour show,” Taccone said

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

Compton said the group has to be resourceful while on the road.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

In order to save money, the band takes the backstage water bottles onto the van and into the hotel so they don’t have to pay for water.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

Life in the van isn’t always safe either.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

Someone once threw rocks through one of the windows of Electric Guest’s van while in Manchester, England in an attempt to break-in. Luckily, nothing was stolen.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

“You’re constantly on watch with all of your stuff,” Compton said. “It kind of feels like you have to be on top of it, and that threat is always there.”

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

However, the band now has tricks to prevent thieves from breaking in.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

For example, they park the rear of their van close to a wall so nobody can break in through the back. They also never leave anything valuable in the van.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

“I’ve been in bands before where our entire van was stolen and we were made to buy it all new equipment afterwards,” Compton said. “It’s a real threat that you’ll get broken into at some point in your career.”

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

The duo states that the key to touring is getting ample rest and staying healthy.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

Taccone and Compton try to work out and sleep as much as possible while on the road.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

However, mental health is just as important as physical health when on tour.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

“You’re with your mind a lot,” Taccone said.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

“I’m listening to some kind of Dharma talk about something just to keep the mind as balanced as you can,” Taccone said. “But it’s a challenge.”

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

Luckily, the band has a good network of other musicians who check in on each other.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

Compton also has a wife at home, and keeping their relationship “afloat” while on the road can occasionally be challenging, he said.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

In terms of personal space while in a Sprinter for hours on end, Taccone and Compton agree that it’s about knowing when someone needs space and distance, which is especially important as personal chemistry directly affects live performances.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

“I think we realised early on that [the lack of needed space] translates to the show,” Taccone said. “If your vibe isn’t right, it’s hard to express a joyful sentiment to the audience.”

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

The duo also said that having a “family vibe” while on the road has helped the band’s dynamic.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

They will offer help to each other when they can sense if a touring member “needs a little recouping” from the stress of almost nonstop travel.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

However, there are sometimes extreme and unpredictable accidents along the way that may hinder touring while increasing mental stress.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

A few tours ago, a woman doing merchandise for the band — who was also on her first tour ever — accidentally put the wrong gas into their van. The band was then told that if they turned the car on, it might explode.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

“You have to be resourceful, [and we were] going to carry on,” Compton said.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

Instead of halting, Electric Guest carried on by renting a different car to take to the venue.

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

“For the most part, just make it through,” Compton said. “Put a band-aid on it…and don’t rely on other people, make it work yourself.”

Brittany Chang/Business Insider Electric Guest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.