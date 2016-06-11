Electric eels can attack out of water -- but that's not the most shocking part

Biologist and neuroscientist Kenneth C. Catania conducted a study that shows electric eels leaping out of the water. But that’s not the most interesting part! The power of the eels’ electric discharge actually increases the higher the eels leapt out of water. Not only are his findings surprising, but they support an 1807 account of leaping eels that was widely considered to be a myth.

