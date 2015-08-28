6 strange electrical light shows we rarely see in Earth's atmosphere

Open a cold car door and get shocked, rub a balloon on someone’s hair to make it stand up, or run for cover during a lightning storm — we’ve all had our run-ins with nature’s strange electrical powers.

Those displays are familiar, but a whole host of other, weirder electrical phenomena occur, specifically in Earth’s atmosphere — including a recent event astronauts photographed from space.

We started looking into other rare or unheard-of light shows that occur in the air around us, and we were surprised by what we found.

Scroll down to see some of the planet’s more elusive and mysterious electric, atmospheric phenomena.

