Photo: Delorean

DeLorean has announced that it will be producing an all-electric model of its iconic gull-wing car.A test model of the car debuted at the DMC Texas Open House Event on October 14th.



Delorean is working with an electric car company called Epic EV to get the car, the DMC-12, into production by 2013.

