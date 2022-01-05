Chevy’s flagship truck is going electric: See the $39,900 Silverado EV

Chevrolet’s answer to Ford’s F-150 Lightning is here. Meet the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

General Motors CEO Mary Barra unveiled the battery-powered pickup truck during a presentation at CES 2022 on Wednesday. Months after the truck was first announced, we finally know a bit about the historic Silverado EV. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

GM is spending tens of billions to become an all-electric automaker by 2035. And a zero-emission variant of its best-selling model is key to that push. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

The Silverado EV will come in two versions to start: the Work Truck and the RST First Edition. 2024 Silverado EV WT. Chevrolet

The Work Truck is exactly what it sounds like — a relatively basic pickup intended for construction and other commercial use. 2024 Silverado EV WT. Chevrolet

The RST First Edition comes with all sorts of snazzy extras and a fancier interior. It’ll cost you $105,000. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

Chevy is also planning cheaper consumer versions of the truck. Once production ramps up, you’ll be able to spec a Silverado EV to cost $50,000, $60,000, $70,000, and $80,000. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

Both inaugural Silverado EV models will be able to drive an impressive 400 miles (644km) on a full battery, according to Chevrolet. 2024 Silverado EV WT. Chevrolet

That would put it near the top of the electric-vehicle pack and roughly 100 miles (161km) ahead of Ford’s estimates for the F-150 Lightning. But then again, the Silverado EV RST costs six figures. The 400-mile (644km) Work Truck won’t come cheap either. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet Read more: Ford’s head of EVs explains how the new F-150 Lightning conquers range anxiety

Both Silverado EV models will be able to accept 350-kilowatt charging, the fastest rate currently available at public plugs. Chevy says the Work Truck and RST will be able to add 100 miles (161km) of range in 10 minutes of charging. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

Both are powered by two motors and have four-wheel drive. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

In the RST, those motors deliver 664 horsepower and 780 pound (354kg)-feet of torque, making for a speedy zero-to-60-mph time of 4.5 seconds, Chevy claims. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

The RST can tow up to 10,000 pounds and carry up to 1,300 pounds in its bed. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

The Work Truck is a bit less powerful. It can tow up to 8,000 pounds and has a payload capacity of 1,200 pounds (544kg). 2024 Silverado EV WT. Chevrolet

Both models can provide up to 10.2 kilowatts of electricity for powering tools, appliances, or another EV. (The F-150 Lightning offers up to 9.6 kilowatts.) 2024 Silverado EV WT. Chevrolet

Chevy packed the RST First Edition with features you don’t get in the Work Truck. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

That includes four-wheel steering, a 17-inch (43cm) touchscreen, a glass roof, and Super Cruise, GM’s hands-free driving system. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

The RST also gets an incredibly cool feature you can’t get in any other pickup today: the Multi-Flex Midgate. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

It’s a pass-through to the Silverado’s cab that allows owners to haul long items without having them stick out the back. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

You can fling open the entire thing for especially bulky items like sheets of plywood. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

Or you can open just a section to squeeze in something smaller, like a kayak. 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

With the tailgate closed and the Multi-Flex Midgate open, the Silverado EV can fit things that are nine feet long. With the optional Multi-Flex Tailgate, that load floor extends to nearly 11 feet (3.35m). 2024 Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet